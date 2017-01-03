Avalanche Warning Issued in Northern California as Sierras Hit by Major Snowstorm; 4-5 Feet Expected This Week

Higher elevations of Northern California were hit by heavy snowfall overnight, prompting avalanche warnings, as the region braced for a week of intense weather.

The National Weather Service said it expected four to five feet of snow in some Sierra areas and encouraged drivers to avoid mountain roads. One location, Kingvale, got 23 inches of snow in just the last 24 hours.

The Sierra Avalanche Center on Monday issued a warning for some areas hit by heavy snow. “Human-triggered wind slab avalanches occurred yesterday in a variety of locations. The ongoing combination of new snow and wind will keep this problem ongoing today,” the group said.

The northern half of the state has already seen impressive rains this fall and winter, filling reservoirs and replenishing the Sierra snowpack, a key source of water for California cities and farmlands.

