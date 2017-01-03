× Car Possibly Linked to Missing NoHo Couple Found Off Side of San Luis Obispo Cliff; Person and Dog Dead

A car possibly belonging to a missing North Hollywood couple that had gone on a trip to Big Sur was found off a side of a cliff in San Luis Obispo, and a person and a dog were reported dead nearby, officials said Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol officials responded to Highway 1 near Ragged Point about 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call from State Parks authorities.

The car, described only as being tan, was found 325 feet over the side. The area is rugged and about 10 miles north of the Hearst Castle, the Los Angeles Times reported.

No further details about the body or the wreck have been released.

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21, were last seen on Dec. 23 when they left for their getaway in a 2002 four-door tan Honda Civic. The vehicle has a California license plate number of 5VUD295.

The couple was expected to return on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, but their families have not heard from them, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They apparently were traveling with two dogs.

Gonzalez’s sister, Vanessa Guzman, told KTLA that she received a call from CHP officials in San Luis Obispo saying they found a car, but couldn’t confirm it belonged to her sister or her sister’s boyfriend.

Guzman had previously told KTLA that her husband received a message from Gonzalez that Friday afternoon saying they were about two hours from Big Sur.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.

35.282752 -120.659616