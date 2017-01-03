× Charles Mason Taken From Central Valley Prison to Hospital: Sources

Mass murderer Charles Manson was taken from a Central Valley prison to a hospital for an undisclosed medical issue, two sources familiar with the situation said.

One of the sources said Manson was seriously ill but could provide specific information.

Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials declined to comment, citing federal and state laws and saying inmates’ medical information is private.

“We do not disclose inmate movements for safety and security reasons,” said Terry Thornton, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.