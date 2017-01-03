Irvine Police Search for Person of Interest in Connection With Elderly Women Defrauded of $12,000

Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest tied to a gift card scam that defrauded two elderly victims of more than $12,000, authorities said Tuesday.

Two elderly women in other states both received a call from someone who posed as their grandson, saying he was in trouble and needed money, according to a statement from the Irvine Police Department. The caller told the women to purchase Target gift cards and provide the card numbers over the phone, investigators said.

Surveillance cameras have since captured a person of interest attempting to redeem the gift cards at Target stores in Irvine, police said. He is described as a man in his 20s who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds with a shaved head or very short hair and glasses.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Irvine Police Department Detective Voigt at 949-724-7180 or svoigt@cityofirvine.org, or Detective Vickner at 949-724-7178 or bvickner@cityofirvine.org.