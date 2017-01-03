× LAPD Officials Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Sherman Oaks Burglars Seen on Surveillance Video

Los Angeles Police officials are asking for the public’s help identifying two men and a getaway driver who were captured on surveillance video burglarizing a home in Sherman Oaks last week.

The incident occurred on Dec. 30 about 8:35 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Levitt Lane.

Responding officers discovered that the burglars had smashed a glass pane on a back door and unlocked it to get inside, police said in a news release.

The men allegedly took handguns, money, small electronics and jewelry. Video shows them using pillow cases to carry the stolen property.

The men then used the back door to meet another person waiting outside in a dark-colored SUV, officials said.

One of the men is described as being black or Hispanic between 20 and 25 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has a short beard and mustache and was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

The second man is also believed to be black or Hispanic and the same age range. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, has dark hair and a short mustache or beard. He was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, dark-colored shoes and black gloves.

There is no description on the driver, but that person was in a newer, dark-colored BMW or Lexus 4-door SUV with tinted windows.

Investigators believe the suspects were involved in several other residential burglaries in the area over the last few weeks.

Anyone with information about the crime can call 818-374-0029 or 818-374-00.