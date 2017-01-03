Man Barricaded Inside Long Beach Apartment Building After Threatening to Start Fire

A man barricaded himself inside a Long Beach apartment building Monday night after allegedly threatening to start a fire, prompting officials to evacuate the area, officials said.

Long Beach Fire Department officials responded to the area of Ocean Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue about 9:50 p.m. for a report of a man who allegedly threatened to light a fire and burn the building, officials said on Twitter.

Police were called to assist in the incident, said Lt. Kevin Coy. SWAT was also at the scene.

The man is believed to be armed and the building was evacuated, Coy said. Fire officials described him as being “hostile.”

No injuries have been reported.

Police asked residents to avoid the area.

The hostile individual has barricaded himself in the building. LBFD now supporting LBPD operations. SWAT has been requested. FD PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/8aEeuGyBa8 — Long Beach Fire (@lbfd) January 3, 2017

LBFD & LBPD units working an incident on the 300 block of West Ocean Blvd. Please stay out of the area. Media staging at Ocean and Magnolia pic.twitter.com/x5SVSONC7f — Long Beach Fire (@lbfd) January 3, 2017

Police activity in the area of Ocean/Chestnut. Avoid Ocean from Magnolia to Pacific and Chestnut Place from Seaside to Pine — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) January 3, 2017

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.