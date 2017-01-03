Man Barricaded Inside Long Beach Apartment Building After Threatening to Start Fire

A man barricaded himself inside a Long Beach apartment building Monday night after allegedly threatening to start a fire, prompting officials to evacuate the area, officials said.
Long Beach Fire Department officials responded to the area of Ocean Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue about 9:50 p.m. for a report of a man who allegedly threatened to light a fire and burn the building, officials said on Twitter.
Police were called to assist in the incident, said Lt. Kevin Coy. SWAT was also at the scene.
The man is believed to be armed and the building was evacuated, Coy said. Fire officials described him as being “hostile.”
No injuries have been reported.
Police asked residents to avoid the area.
KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.
33.770050 -118.193739