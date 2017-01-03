Surveillance Video Posted to Rancho Cucamonga Facebook Neighborhood Watch Group Leads to Arrest of 2 Theft Suspects: Police

Two suspected package thieves were arrested after police received help from surveillance video posted to a Facebook neighborhood watch group in Rancho Cucamonga.

Desiree Acosta, 28, and Chayne Hudson, 25, both of Moreno Valley, were arrested Dec. 29 at a motel in San Bernardino. According to Rancho Cucamonga police, the pair was suspected of a package theft that happened on Dec. 20 at a home in the 13200 block of Cortez Court.

Surveillance video from the home captured a partial license plate number to the suspect’s vehicle and was posted to the Rancho Cucamonga Community Facebook Neighborhood Watch Group.

Police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle, which had recently been sold.

But police also received leads that helped identify Acosta and Hudson, officials said.

The suspects were booked for possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit theft and possession of narcotics.

Acosta was also booked for violation of probation, police reported.

Police said package thefts continue to be a trend in Southern California, and encourage residents to take precautions when receiving and sending packages.