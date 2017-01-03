Real Estate Agent From Huntington Beach Suspected of Double Homicide in Deaths of 2 Women After Westminster House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 37-year-old Huntington Beach real estate agent has been booking on suspicion of two counts of murder after two women were found dead in the brush in Newport Beach following a house fire in Westminster.

Christopher Ken Ireland, who was arrested Sunday, Jan. 1, is cooperating with the investigation, Westminster Police Department Cpl. Alan Aoki told KTLA on Tuesday morning.

No motive has been established in the deaths of the two women, who were found with trauma.

Orange County inmate records described Ireland as a Realtor; Aoki said Ireland's business was based in Mission Viejo.

A cached version of a web page for Realty One Group in Mission Viejo lists a Chris and Sam Ireland as agents who have a son together, and the photo displayed for Chris Ireland appears to be the same man shown in a booking photo released by Westminster police.

Christopher Ireland was acquainted with both victims but not related to either, police said.

Yolanda Holtrey, 59, was identified as one of the victims, while the other’s name has not been released. The second victim, a friend of Holtrey, is a 49-year-old woman from Huntington Beach.

Holtrey’s home — in the 5000 block of Northwestern Way — was ablaze when the Orange County Fire Authority was called to the residence about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The fire was deemed suspicious and neither Holtrey nor her friend could be found.

Investigators believe the victims were killed at the home and their bodies were moved, Aoki said Monday.

Evidence at the scene initially pointed to Ireland, and as the investigation progressed there were further indications he was the suspect, Aoki said.

The victims' bodies were found Monday in the brush off San Miguel Drive in Newport Beach, near the Newport Hills Shopping Center, a Westminster police commander told the Orange County Register.

Citing a friend of Holtrey, the newspaper reported that Holtrey and the other victim worked at an area Stein Mart.

Police said the crime appears to be an “isolated incident” and that no suspects are outstanding.

Numerous Christmas decorations remained in front of Holtrey's home Tuesday morning.

33.760526 -118.042481