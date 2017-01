Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Although the Rose Parade is over the ornate floral floats are available for public viewing Tuesday until 4 p.m. at East Washington and Sierra Madre boulevards in Pasadena, near Pasadena High School.

General admission tickets are $13 per person and free for children 5 and under. No pets or bikes are allowed.

Visit the Tournament of Roses website for more information.

Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 3, 2017.