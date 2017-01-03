Transient Suspected of Smashing Windows, Vandalizing Nearly 30 Vehicles in Koreatown

Police arrested a man described as a transient Monday night for allegedly using a saw blade to vandalized nearly 30 vehicles in the Koreatown neighborhood of Central Los Angeles.

A call came in alerting authorities that someone was breaking car windows near the intersection of West 4th Street and South Catalina Street about 9:15 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. F. Carrillo said.

Officers located the damaged vehicles and then found the suspected vandal nearby.

Video showed the man, who has not been identified but was described as a transient, being taken into custody without incident.

Investigators found a metal circular saw blade believed to be the object used to smash the car windows in the man’s backpack, Carrillo said.

Police counted a total of 29 damaged vehicles, many with multiple windows left shattered in the incident, Carrillo said.

The man will be booked for felony vandalism, Carrillo said.

No injuries were reported.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this report.