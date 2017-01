Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two suspects broke into a Tujunga home Tuesday morning and chained up the man who lives there, extorting money from him before setting a fire inside the home, according to Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Dino Caldera. Police were still searching for the suspects, who they believe do not have personal ties to the victim, Caldera said.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 3, 2017.