× Van Nuys Home Vandalized With Anti-Gay Graffiti: LAPD

Anti-gay graffiti and extensive vandalism at a Van Nuys home prompted a hate crime investigation Tuesday night by Los Angeles police officers.

The vandalism was reported about 6 p.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Vista Del Monte Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sgt. Carl Taylor said someone broke into the home, sprayed anti-gay graffiti, kicked in walls and destroyed water pipes.

“It’s pretty extensive damage,” said Taylor, who confirmed that detectives were treating the burglary and ransacking as a suspected hate crime.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.