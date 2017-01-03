Video Shows Armed Robbery Suspect ‘Activating’ Stun Gun Toward Store Clerk in Stanton: OCSD

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed gunmen, captured on surveillance footage pointing a stun gun toward a clerk and robbing a convenience store in Stanton.

The armed robbery happened about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at a small convenience store located in the 10000 block of Dale Avenue, the sheriff’s department reported.

According to OCSD, the two men entered the store and pointed semi-automatic handguns at two clerks during the robbery.

One suspect, who can be seen on video carrying a handgun in one hand and a stun gun in the other, pointed the stun gun toward a clerk and activated it while demanding money from the cash register and the clerk’s purse, officials reported.

The suspect who OCSD said was carrying a handgun is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair.

The second suspect who authorities said was carrying a handgun and a stun gun is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with dark brown hair.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the store in a dark-colored vehicle with paper plates.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000 or 714-889-7866.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.