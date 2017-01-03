Woman Allegedly Attacks Santa Monica Store Clerk With ‘Sharp Object’ During Robbery Attempt: Police

Santa Monica police are looking for a woman who allegedly attacked a Santa Monica 7-Eleven store clerk during a robbery attempt early Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 6:30 a.m. at 1600 Santa Monica Boulevard. The victim was found with non-life threatening injuries and taken to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman entered the store and attempted to steal cough syrup, police said. The clerk confronted the suspect and asked her to leave. The woman left, but returned about 20 minutes later and the clerk confronted her a second time, police said. She then took out a sharp object and allegedly “sliced” the victim across the chest.

Video surveillance from the store shows the victim dropped to his knees after the attack and a fellow clerk tried to help him.

The woman left the scene and was last seen in an alley.

She is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall, with a thin build and short black hair. She was sen wearing gray pants, a dark gray shirt and a multi-colored hooded jacket.

Anyone with information can call 310-458-8478.