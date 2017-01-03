YouTube Daredevil Breaks Feet in Pool-Jumping Stunt at Laguna Beach Hotel

A thrill-seeking YouTube personality, known for diving off buildings and into water, is being investigated again for trespassing after he shattered his feet in a pool-jumping stunt at a Laguna Beach hotel, police said.

Anthony Booth Armer, known as the masked daredevil “8Booth,” bounded off the top of the Pacific Edge Hotel on South Coast Highway about 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28 without hotel permission and dove into a pool, according to Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Tim Kleiser. When the 28-year-old Laguna Niguel resident landed, his feet struck the edge of the pool, and he was severely injured.

Armer has not been arrested, he said, but detectives are investigating the stunt.

“This is what our concern was – that he would hurt himself or someone else,” the sergeant said.

