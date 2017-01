Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 10-year-old Irvine girl who is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with cancer was surprised this Christmas with gifts and well wishes from the Irvine Police Department.

A YouCaring page has been set up for Mia Carrillo, a 5th grade student, by family and friends.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Jan. 4, 2017.