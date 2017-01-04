$30,000 Worth of Equipment Stolen From Musician’s Garage in Long Beach

About 3,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a musician’s garage in Long Beach Tuesday, and police are investigating.

Dean Grech told KTLA that several guitars, amplifiers, PA systems and other items were taken from his garage while he was sleeping upstairs.

“I was distraught, I mean, it was probably one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had,” Grech said about the discovery. “I didn’t hear anything, the guy was so quiet.”

Surveillance video captured the suspect before he broke into the garage, and Grech is hoping that might help police identify and arrest him.

The jazz musician said the equipment is his livelihood.

Grech performed with an unfamiliar guitar during his gig at an Irvine restaurant Wednesday and has more performances coming up.

“I have nothing,” Grech said.

He has been contacting local music stores and pawn shops to see if his equipment has turned up, but hasn’t had any luck.