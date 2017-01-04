× Authoriites Investigating Reports of Possible Downed Helicopter in San Pedro; No Sign of Debris or Victims

Authorities from several agencies Wednesday night were searching for a helicopter after reports of a downed aircraft in San Pedro, but no debris or victims have been found, officials said.

The search began about 5:40 p.m. after people on board a Princess Cruise ship reported seeing a helicopter go down near the break water, said Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im.

The Los Angeles city and fire department officials lifeguards and the Coast Guard were searching the area, but haven’t found anything, officials said.

By 7:30 p.m. rescue boats were being released from the area, but LAFD boats remained on standby as Los Angeles Port Police officials established a search perimeter, according to the fire department.

The investigation was eventually turned over law enforcement agencies, though two fire department boats were expected to remain at the scene. Los Angeles and Long Beach police officials and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continued to search the area.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.