Charles Manson Not a ‘Model Prisoner’ During His 45-Plus Years Behind Bars

Posted 3:27 PM, January 4, 2017, by , Updated at 03:28PM, January 4, 2017
Charles Manson is shown in a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation photo dated Oct. 8, 2014.

During his more than four decades behind bars, convicted murderer Charles Manson — the mastermind behind a gory 1969 Los Angeles killing rampage — has been an unrepentant and incorrigible inmate, repeatedly cited for behavioral problems including hiding cellphones and a hacksaw in his cell.

State corrections officials say Manson, now 82, has incurred more than 100 rules violations since 1971, when he and other members of his so-called family were convicted of killing pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people during a bloody rampage in the Los Angeles area during two August nights in 1969.

Over the years, he has been cited for assault, repeated possession of a weapon, threatening staff, and possessing a cellphone, Terry Thornton, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said in an email Wednesday.

“Suffice it to say that he cannot be described as a model prisoner,” she said.

