Charles Manson, Rushed From Prison to Bakersfield Hospital, Has Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Source Says

Infamous cult killer Charles Manson remained hospitalized Wednesday, suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding involving his colon, a source familiar with his case said.

Manson was rushed from Cochran State Prison Sunday to Mercy Hospital in downtown Bakersfield.

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation declined to comment, citing federal and state laws and saying inmates’ medical information is private.

The source said Manson is under close guard and that correctional officers are at the hospital to ensure only medical personnel interact with him.

