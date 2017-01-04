Pair of Pacific Storms Expected to Bring More Wet Weather to SoCal

A couple of Pacific storms are expected to bring more wet weather to Southern California beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The first storm is forecast to bring light showers to the region, with between a quarter of an inch to a half-inch of rain likely for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, according to the National Weather Service.

About one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of rain is expected in San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego Counties.

Snow levels are expected to remain above resort levels with this storm.

The showers are likely to begin sometime Wednesday afternoon and taper off by Thursday afternoon, according to the Weather Service.

The strongest rain could fall in San Luis Obispo County, where forecasters are calling for anywhere from two to five inches of rain through Thursday.

A second storm is slated to arrive over the weekend and bring showers to the region through Monday.

Rain could arrive Saturday but is more likely to reach Los Angeles County on Sunday, with the heaviest showers likely to fall Sunday evening, according to the Weather Service.

About an inch of rain, possibly more, is forecast for Los Angeles County.

If heavier rain does develop, flash flooding and mud debris flows will be a concern for the recent burn areas.