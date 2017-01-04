× Darrell Issa Introduces Legislation Aimed at Changing the Rules for the Skilled Worker Visa Program

U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) wants companies that recruit highly skilled foreign workers to follow new standards aimed at making it more difficult to exploit the visa program that allows them to work in the U.S.

Issa on Wednesday introduced legislation backed by multiple Democrats and Republicans that changes the requirements for the visa program known as H-1B, which was designed so foreign workers with specialty skills can fill jobs in the U.S. when qualified Americans aren’t available.

The program is heavily used by technology companies, particularly in Silicon Valley, but Issa said the spirit of the program has been ignored by companies that replace Americans with workers from other countries whom they can pay less.

“As soon as you have examples of Americans losing jobs, it makes a good program look bad,” Issa said. “You have great success stories, but you don’t get judged based on your success stories. You get judged on your failures.”

