Family Dispute May Have Led to Fontana Apartment Shooting That Left 3 Dead, 1 Critical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police said a family dispute may have led to a quadruple shooting that left three people dead and another critically wounded at an apartment complex in Fontana Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. at the Village Drive Apartments in the 14000 block of Village Parkway.

Arriving officers confronted a man with a gun walking around inside the apartment complex and asked him to drop his weapon, the Fontana Police Department stated in a news release.

The man complied and was taken into custody without further incident, the Police Department stated.

Inside one of the apartments, officers found four gunshot victims.

Two woman and one man were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to the new release.

All four victims and the suspected shooter appear to be related, the Police Department stated.

The motive for the shooting was not known but "family violence" was a possible cause, according to the news release.

The suspected gunman was being questioned by authorities, who said they would release his identity later Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Police Department at 909-350-7700.