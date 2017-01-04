Female Body, Dead Dog Found Amid Search for Missing North Hollywood Couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A search will resume Wednesday along Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County after a female body and a dead dog were discovered a day earlier near a wrecked car that may be linked to a missing couple from North Hollywood.

The tan-colored sedan was located Tuesday afternoon some 325 feet down a cliff near Ragged Point, in a rugged area about 10 miles north of the famed Hearst Castle in San Simeon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was not known whether the car belonged to 20-year-old Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and 21-year-old Brian Fernandez, who have not been seen or heard from since Dec. 23, the day they left for a weekend getaway in Big Sur. Two dogs were apparently with the couple at the time.

They were due back on Christmas but never returned home.

Authorities have not identified the deceased person, but CHP Officer Hall told KTLA Wednesday that the body was that of a female.

The vehicle remained at the scene overnight, Hall stated, adding that it was not known when recovery efforts would resume on Wednesday.

Gonzalez’s sister, Vanessa Guzman, told KTLA on Tuesday that she had received a call from CHP officials in San Luis Obispo saying they found a car, but were still working to confirm whether it was the 2002 four-door Honda Civic sought in the search for the missing couple.

In an interview Wednesday, Guzman broke down in tears as she described the moments after learning a vehicle had been found amid the search for her sister and her sister's boyfriend.

"Yesterday when I was driving ... I didn't even know what to do, I had to drive home. I was trying to race to get to my mom before she heard the news on TV," she recalled.

"When I heard this, I just pulled up and I took off my shoes, and I ran upstairs and grabbed my mom, because ... that's our baby, that's our baby," Guzman said, sobbing. "My sister was like my daughter to me ... and this is heartbreaking right now to go through this, not knowing and still waiting."

The last time the family heard from the couple was when Guzman's husband received a message from them, telling him they were about two hours away from their destination, she said.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.