Free Marijuana to Be Handed Out on Trump’s Inauguration Day, Cannabis Legalization Group Says

A Washington D.C.-area organization is planning to hand out thousands of free joints on Inauguration Day shortly before Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, according to a report.

The DC Cannabis Coalition said it will hand out approximately 4,200 joints of marijuana for free on Jan. 20, beginning at 8 a.m. local time on the west side of Dupont Circle, WUSA-TV in Washington D.C. reported.

The effort is part of a message aimed at promoting the legalization of marijuana at the national level, according to Adam Eidinger, the founder of DCMJ, an organization that seeks "equal rights for cannabis users, growers, and their families" in Washington D.C.

DCMJ introduced and backed efforts to pass Initiative 71, which made it legal to possess two ounces or less of weed, to grow it, and to give it away in the District of Columbia.

Eidinger told WUSA that the he is concerned the progress made with the passage of Initiative 71 in 2014 will be lost with the Trump Administration, especially with Trump's pick for Attorney General, Sen. Jeff Session of Alabama.

"We are looking at a guy who as recently as April said that they are going to enforce federal law on marijuana all over the country. He said marijuana is dangerous," Eidinger said.

Selling pot in Washington D.C. is still against the law, however, so the Inauguration Day marijuana giveaway is legal as long as it’s done on D.C. ground and no money is accepted in exchange for the weed.

After picking up their joints, the activists will march on the National Mall to demand federal legalization of recreational marijuana use.

Users will be encouraged to light up about four minutes into Trump's inaugural address.

Washington D.C. is one of several parts of the country where recreational marijuana is legal. Last November, California became the most populous state in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana use when voters approved Proposition 64.