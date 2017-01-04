× ‘I Got Emotional Reading This’: Diego Luna Shares Touching ‘Star Wars’ Fan Tribute to Importance of Diversity

Actor Diego Luna on Monday shared a touching story on Twitter from a fan who wrote about the importance of seeing Luna — a native of Mexico — represented in the new “Star Wars” spinoff, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The movie has been flying high at the box office through theaters since opening last month — with an ethnically diverse cast of heroes featuring Luna as the rebellious Cassian Andor.

The fan, which according to Luna’s tweet goes by the handle “riveralwaysknew,” wrote, “I took my father to see ‘Rogue One’ today. I’ve wanted to take him for awhile. I wanted my Mexican father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film, speak the way he does.”

After Luna began speaking in the film, the fan’s father said, “He has a heavy accent,” according to the post.

The father then asked if the film was successful and why Luna hadn’t changed his accent.

“I told him that Diego has openly talked about keeping his accent and how proud he is of it,” the fan wrote. “And my dad was silent for a while and then said, ‘And he was a main character.’ And I said, ‘he was.’ And my dad was so happy.”

The fan ended the post “representation matters.”

Luna responded in a tweet, “I got emotional reading this.”

“Rogue One” has so far made more than $800 million worldwide for Disney.

Read Luna’s tweet with the full post from the fan below: