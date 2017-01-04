× LAPD to Submit ‘Hollyweed’ Prankster Case to Prosecutors

Days after a Pomona artist told reporters that he altered the Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD,” Los Angeles police detectives say they plan to submit their case to the Los Angeles County district attorney for possible prosecution.

LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado said Wednesday that investigators were “talking to a person” in connection with the trespassing case, but declined to name the person. Preciado said detectives would not arrest the prankster on suspicion of trespassing, but would instead present their findings to the district attorney’s office. Prosecutors will then decide whether or not to file charges, she said.

Artist Zach Fernandez, who calls himself “Jesus Hands,” told Vice that he and his “creative partner/former wife, Sarah Fern,” were responsible for the prank. Dressed in camouflage, Fernandez used a rope to swing around the letters, he said, and used clamps to clip sheets of fabric and photographs to them. The entire act took about two hours, he told Vice.

Fern told the online magazine that they “mapped it out together and double checked measurements and everything.”

