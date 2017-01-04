× Man Charged With Assault, Smashing 29 Car Windows in Koreatown

A homeless man was charged Wednesday with smashing the windows of 29 cars in Koreatown, including one with a driver still inside, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

William Michael Ramirez faces 18 felony counts including one count of assault with a deadly weapon and 17 counts of vandalism $400 or more.

Ramirez also faces 12 misdemeanor counts of vandalism less than $400.

The 32-year-old used a metal saw blade to smash the windows of 28 cars on Jan. 2, prosecutors said.

Ramirez then allegedly smashed the rear window of a car being driven near Third and Catalina Streets.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 27 years in jail if convicted. Ramirez’ bail is recommended at $370,000.