× Man Killed in Pomona Officer-Involved Shooting

A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Pomona Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported about 7 p.m. in the 900 block of North San Antonio Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials, who are assisting the Pomona Police Department.

The man, described as a suspect by the sheriff’s department, was struck by gunfire and declared dead at the scene.

No other information were released.