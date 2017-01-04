× Mike Pence: Republicans Will Keep Promise to Repeal Obamacare

Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Wednesday that repealing the Affordable Care Act was part of keeping promises Republicans — including President-elect Donald Trump — made on the campaign trail.

“Make no mistake about it,” Pence told reporters after meeting with GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill. “We’re going to keep our promise to the American people — we’re going to repeal Obamacare and replace it with solutions that lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government.”

Pence, who was a congressman before serving as Indiana’s governor, recalled his time in the House and accused Democrats of breaking the promises made at the time.

“The reality is that I was here in March of 2010 in another capacity when Obamacare was signed into law,” Pence said along side other GOP leaders including House Speaker Paul Ryan. “I remember all those promises. We were told that if you like your doctor, you can keep it. Not true.”

Both Ryan and Pence promised a “careful” replacement of the law, trying to assuage concerns that a straight repeal of Obamacare would leave many including those with pre-existing conditions without healthcare.