Ontario Woman Arrested in Connection to 1998 Welfare Fraud Case: DA’s Office

An Ontario woman has been arrested for failing to pay over $31,000 in restitution and fines in a 1998 welfare fraud case.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation arrested 55-year-old Raquel Serrano at her workplace Dec. 20, 2016.

A senior investigator learned that Serrano worked in Ontario and had recently purchased a $313,000 home in the area. She allegedly used several forms of identification to avoid arrest, according to the DA’s office.

Serrano is being held at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in San Bernardino on a no bail warrant. She is scheduled to appear at the San Bernardino Justice Center on Jan. 23, 2017.

Serrano’s arrest came as the District Attorney’s Office has been trying to crack down on welfare fraud. Between Jan. 2016 and Nov. 2016, the DA’s office filed about 200 cases related to welfare fraud, totaling $1,571,060.25 in recoverable value.