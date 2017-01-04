× Universal Studios Hollywood Breaks Attendance Record, Reaches Capacity for First Time in Theme Park’s History

The new year started off well for Universal Studios Hollywood, as the theme park broke attendance records Monday and was forced to close its gates for the first time in the park’s history.

Although the theme park doesn’t report daily attendance numbers, industry experts estimate that the park welcomed more than 40,000 visitors Monday — so many that the park’s gates were closed to new customers just after noon.

The park had been reporting gradual attendance growth since it launched a $1.6-billion investment surge in 2014. The funding from the park’s parent company, Comcast Corp., has paid for several new attractions, including the Fast and Furious: Supercharged ride and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion.

This summer, Universal Studios Hollywood opened a permanent haunted maze based on the AMC series “The Walking Dead.”

