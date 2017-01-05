× 3 Men Arrested in Heroin Delivery Service: Simi Valley PD

Three men have been arrested in connection with operating a heroin delivery service in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, Simi Valley Police officials said Thursday.

Narcotics detectives with the department began investigating trafficking activities related to at least two heroin deaths in Simi Valley back in September and discovered a delivery service responsible for the distribution of heroin in eastern Ventura County.

Detectives determined that the delivery service was part of an organization operating via telephone and selling heroin at the street level, police said. The sales were apparently occurring in Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and Moorpark.

Police explained that customers would call a number answered by a dispatch service and order heroin. The dispatcher would then tell the customer to go to a specific place and meet with a courier for the exchange.

After a Sept. 19 heroin-related overdose death, investigators discovered the telephone number of the delivery service and undercover officers confirmed the operation by calling the line, police said.

Investigators were later able to make another connection to the service after an Oct. 13 heroin overdose.

After an extensive investigation, detectives arrested three men Wednesday in connection with the service and also found 32 grams of heroin and $4,000.

Rosario Teran Vargas, a 35-year-old transient who was identified as being the operation’s “runner,” was arrested in Simi Valley on suspicion of possession of heroin for sale, heroin sales and criminal conspiracy. His bail was set at $50,000 police said.

Daniel Anselmo Rios Delgado, 28, of Fullerton, was arrested in Anaheim on suspicion of criminal conspiracy. His bail was set at $20,000.

Yoelmmi Franco Sandoval, 29, of Fullerton was also arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and his bail was set at $20,000.