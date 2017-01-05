Coast Guard Finds Helicopter Wreckage in Water Near San Pedro; 1 Victim Identified by Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coast Guard officials have called off the search Thursday for a downed helicopter that witnesses saw entering the water in San Pedro.

Members of the Los Angeles Port Police dive team discovered the wreckage of an aircraft around 11:05 a.m. near the Angels Gate Lighthouse.

Several passengers on a Princess Cruise ship reported a small black helicopter entering the water near a Los Angeles break wall on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.

The search for the helicopter began about an hour later but was called off later that night due to stormy weather conditions, officials said.

A family member confirmed to KTLA that the passenger on board was 61-year-old Michael Justice, a photographer.

"It's so shocking because he was so full of life," said Joe Robinson, one of Justice's friends. "He was one of the greatest photographers in the world. I worked with him on a story we did together in Zimbabwe; just a great fun guy. Somebody who was a friend to everybody."

Authorities have not confirmed his identity but said Justice was on an aerial photoshoot assignment for the Port of Los Angeles during the time of the accident.

There were two people on board the helicopter but the identity of the pilot has not been confirmed, according to officials.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and no distressed calls were made.