DA Backs Man Who insists he was wrongfully convicted of notorious Palmdale murder

From behind bars, Raymond Lee Jennings begged a court to throw out his murder conviction, saying he had nothing to do with the shooting death of an 18-year-old college student in a dimly lit Palmdale parking lot.

Now — more than a decade after his arrest — he has a surprise ally in his request to drop the case: The same district attorney’s office that prosecuted him.

In a letter filed in court this week, prosecutors said they agree the conviction should be tossed out “based on newly discovered evidence pointing to his factual innocence.”

The letter comes months after the D.A.’s office first raised doubts about the conviction and Superior Court Judge William Ryan released Jennings.

