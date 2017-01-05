Dangers of Sports Supplements For Teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us live to talk about the health dangers involved with sports supplements and your teenage kids. A new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics this week found that Health food store employees frequently recommend creatine and testosterone boosters for high school athletes despite recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics and many physicians as to the dangers of these products. For more information on Dr. Tanya Altmann, her book “What to Feed Your Baby” and her concierge practice Calabasas Pediatrics, you can go to her website or click HERE.