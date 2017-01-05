Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us live to talk about the health dangers involved with sports supplements and your teenage kids. A new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics this week found that Health food store employees frequently recommend creatine and testosterone boosters for high school athletes despite recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics and many physicians as to the dangers of these products. For more information on Dr. Tanya Altmann, her book “What to Feed Your Baby” and her concierge practice Calabasas Pediatrics, you can go to her website or click HERE.
Dangers of Sports Supplements For Teens
-
Protecting You and Your Children From Contagious Viruses
-
What You Need to Know About the New Changes to the Flu Vaccine
-
Babies and Parents Should Sleep in Same Room for First 6 Months to Reduce Risk of SIDS, Report Shows
-
FDA Warns Parents to Stop Using Teething Tablets and Gels
-
US Surgeon General Says E-Cigarettes Are a ‘Major Public Health Concern,’ Especially for Young People
-
-
New Allergy Prevention Guidelines Suggest Introducing Peanuts in Infancy
-
Rate of Babies Going Through Opiate Withdrawal Is Skyrocketing, New Study Reveals
-
Twin Boys Conjoined at the Head to Undergo Rare Separation Surgery in New York
-
Teething Tablets Possibly Linked to 10 Children’s Deaths, 400 Adverse Events; FDA Issues Warning
-
If Obamacare Is Repealed, California Has the Most to Lose — Putting the Insured on Edge
-
-
Mike Huckabee Asks If Nancy Pelosi Is ‘Racist or Just Dumb’ Following Comments on Ben Carson
-
America on Demand: Heal
-
The Great American Shakeout With World Renowned Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones