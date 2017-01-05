L.A. Firefighters Work to Rescue Man From Los Angeles River

Android users, if the above player does not work, please click here.

Firefighters are responding Thursday to rescue a man stranded in the middle of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River.

Authorities were called to the river at Fletcher Drive — at the edge of Silver Lake and Atwater Village — just before 11 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Fire Fire Department.

A man believed to be 47 years old is on safe footing on a vegetated island in the middle of the river, Humphrey said. A rescue plan is being formulated.

The river’s water speed is estimated at 10 to 12 mph, Humphrey said.

Los Angeles police reported the man being stranded to LAFD.

The river bottom in that area is often occupied by homeless encampments, and river rescues during seasonal storms are not uncommon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.