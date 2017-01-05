Naked Woman Steal Sheriff’s Truck, Leads Authorities on 70-Mile Pursuit Outside Phoenix

A naked woman stole a sheriff’s patrol vehicle and led authorities on a pursuit on freeways in the Phoenix, Arizona, area on Thursday, according to local media reports.

The chase began about 9 a.m., when the woman was reported driving the vehicle the wrong way on Interstate 8 near Gila Bend, southwest of Phoenix, according to local television station KPHO.

Officers with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety chased the driver.

The car eventually crashed more than 70 miles away in Eloy, on a brush-filled median on Interstate 10.

Video from KPHO’s helicopter appeared to show a woman, who was covered, on a gurney that was placed into an ambulance. The crashed sheriff’s vehicle appeared to be an extended cab pickup truck.

“An MCSO vehicle was taken by a suspect earlier this morning as a deputy responded to a call for service in Gila Bend,” a sheriff’s spokesman said in an email, KPHO reported. “The situation is now over, the deputy has sustained injuries and the suspect is now in custody.”

Officials also told Phoenix station KNXV the driver was not clothed.

Naked woman steals @MaricopaSheriff deputy vehicle and crashes on the I10 in Eloy. Deputy and suspect injured. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/EYf8Z3VZzs — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) January 5, 2017