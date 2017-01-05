Officials Look for Man in Connection With Fatally Shooting Wife in Oxnard

Officials in Oxnard are looking for a man wanted in connection with fatally shooting his wife Thursday morning.

Oxnard police responded to a reported domestic violence incident about 10:35 a.m. in the 100 block of North Juanita Avenue.

A man was seen by several witnesses dragging a woman into a home and several gunshots were heard, police said.

Another woman and six children were then seen running away from the home and the victim was found inside with gunshot wounds, police said.

The woman was then taken outside while officers checked the home to see if the suspect was still there, but he had left the area, authorities said.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown during the investigation.

The woman eventually died from her injuries. Oxnard Police identified her as Teresa Ortiz, and neighbors told KTLA that she and the suspect, Alfredo Ortiz, were married.

Ortiz, 33, is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he may have been taken from the scene by a family member, but is still believed to be in Ventura County. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.