‘Person of Interest’ Sought in Fatal Stabbing Outside Santa Ana Wal-Mart: Police

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of someone they described as a “person of interest” in a fatal stabbing outside a Wal-Mart in Santa Ana that happened last month.

Dennis Quan Tran, a 41-year-old man from Westminster, was found in the rear of a Wal-Mart located at 3600 West McFadden Avenue on Dec. 18 suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

Tran was rushed to a local hospital for emergency surgery, but he died of his injuries.

Police obtained surveillance video from the store and used it to determine a person of interest in the case. However, they have been unable to identify the individual thus far, and have requested the public’s help, the release stated.

A description of the person was not provided.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the fatal stabbing is urged to call Santa Ana homicide detectives by dialing 714-245-8390.

Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.