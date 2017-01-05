Popsugar Fitness Expert Anna Renderer joined us live to tell us all about their 2 week January Jump-Start Program. The plan mixes clean eating recipes and at-home workouts to create a healthy pro-active start to your new year. Focus on yourself for 14 days and set yourself up for success in 2017. For more information, visit their website.
POPSUGAR’S January Jump Start Program
