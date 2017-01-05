× Sinkhole Opens up in Redondo Beach Neighborhood Amid Continuing Rain

Amid ongoing rain, a sinkhole opened up on a roadway in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Redondo Beach, police said Thursday.

Authorities were notified on Wednesday evening about the sinkhole near Ford Avenue and Dixon Street, said Lt. Fabian Salcido of Redondo Beach Police Department.

He described the sinkhole as about 6 feet wide and 5 feet deep, but video from the scene showed a much larger opening.

Crews were working to shore up the street, the video showed.

KTLA’s Stephen Acosta contributed to this article.