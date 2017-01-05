Video Shows Suspected IKEA Shoplifter With Frying Pan Sticking Out of Her Leggings Outside St. Louis Store

A suspected shoplifter who was captured on video trying to conceal a frying pan allegedly stolen from a St. Louis IKEA store in the back of her skintight leggings faces charges, KTLA sister station KTVI-TV reported Thursday.

Cellphone video taken around 7 p.m. Dec. 30 outside of an IKEA store shows Sierra Coleman, 28, being restrained by two loss prevention officers, according to the St. Louis-area television station.

“It’s a misdemeanor,” Coleman yells in the video. “Only 30 dollars!”

The woman filming can be heard asking at one point, “Is that a pot in the back of your pants?”

The outline of the cookware item was clearly visible through the suspect’s Nike pants, and the entire handle could also be seen sticking out of the waistband, the footage showed.

Warning: Video contains graphic language:

Coleman argues with the two IKEA employees as they restrained her. The woman recording the video told Coleman to calm down, saying, “You don’t want to make it worse … especially, you know, you got these people’s stuff in your pants.”

One of the IKEA security specialists can be heard saying that it’s too late, claiming Coleman “scratched me and bit someone else.”

Coleman eventually removed the pan from her pants and it clanged when it hit the ground. After the lengthy struggle, Coleman went back to the store with the two IKEA employees, presumably to wait for police.

She faces two misdemeanors for theft and one charge of assault, according to the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis.

St. Louis police said in a charging document obtained by KTVI that employees saw Coleman put bed sheets in a bag and then walk out of the store without paying. When an IKEA security officer attempted to stop her, she bit his arm, according to the document.

It is unclear how the pan ended up in her pants.

Video of the unusual shoplifting incident went viral after a woman named Dani Rosemary downloaded the video and posted it to her account after the original video was deleted. Rosemary doesn’t know who initially shot the video, according to KTVI.

The footage was then picked up on other pages and has since been viewed by millions of Facebook users.