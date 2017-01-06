× Apple Valley Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Death of 8-Year-Old Son: SBSD

A 38-year-old father was arrested Friday after allegedly killing his 8-year-old son in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Station and medical personnel responded to to a residence in the 13000 block of Navajo Road around 5 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call regarding a child who was not breathing, a sheriff’s news release stated.

When they arrived, first responders found the child, identified as Dominic Nunn, unresponsive in the home. He was transported to Desert Valley Hospital where he died shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to the release.

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

Detectives went to the home to investigate the child’s death and determined the boy’s father, Shakir Nunn, was responsible, the release stated.

Nunn was arrested early Friday and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on charges of child cruelty and murder, his booking record showed. He was ineligible for bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Victorville on Tuesday.

Dominic’s mother was away at the time of the incident, and there is no evidence to suggest she was involved in her son’s death, authorities said.

Other juveniles found in the home have been taken into the protective custody of the county’s Children and Family Services Department.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact sheriff’s Detective Scott Stafford or Sgt. Robert Warrick at 909-387-3589.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-tip Hotline by calling 1-800-782-7463, or by visiting the website http://www.wetip.com.