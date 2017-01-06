Ask the Doc: Can We Give Our Dog Pain Killers?

Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson Karen “Doc” Halligan and the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation joined us live to answer viewer questions on how to keep your pets happy and healthy. The Lucy Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Bus will be at Superior Grocers in Los Angeles (133 West Ave 45 Los Angeles, Ca ) January 6 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information, click here.
