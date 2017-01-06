Deputies Arrest Palmdale Man Accused of Stealing Christmas Presents From Under Tree in Incident Caught on Video: LASD

A 25-year-old man accused of breaking into a Palmdale home and stealing gifts from underneath a Christmas tree days before the holiday has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Palmdale resident Derrick Hairston was taken into custody Thursday around 11:40 a.m. in an apartment on the 1200 block of East Avenue S, on the same block as the home he is accused of burglarizing on Dec. 23, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Surveillance footage of the incident shows a man taking items from a desk, where the camera was located, before going to the tree and stashing presents in his backpack.

The apparent victim of the burglary shared the video of the incident on Facebook and said Christmas presents were stolen, along with his PlayStation 4 and video games. He added that his girlfriend’s purse had been stolen but didn’t have money in it.

Hairston has been booked on burglary charges with bail set at $50,000, officials said. He has previously been arrested for burglary and is currently on parole, according to LASD.

Hairston is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Jan. 9, at the Antelope Valley Court House.