Highland Park Car Theft Caught on Camera; Police Investigating

Los Angeles police are investigating Friday after a man was caught on camera stealing a car parked in front of the owner's home in Highland Park.

The 1997 black Honda Civic EX was stolen around 10 a.m. on Thursday near Aldama Street and Holland Avenue.

Christel Bitoon, the daughter of the car owners, told KTLA she had just left home for work a few minutes before.

"I don't know how he came over my house. I feel like he was watching us," said Bitoon. "It was really quick, it was within five minutes."

In the surveillance footage the man can be seen parking a white truck in front of Bitoon's home before getting into her vehicle and driving away.

He returns moments later to pick up his truck.

The man has been spotted on other surveillance footage in the neighborhood, stealing smaller items and wearing the same blue hooded sweatshirt, according to Bitoon.

She was able to gather more information about the suspect from a Highland Park Community Facebook page.

The suspect was also spotted in the Eagle Rock area, neighbors said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 323-561-3211.