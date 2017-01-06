× Hollywood Producer Arnon Milchan Linked to Corruption Investigation of Israeli Prime Minister

Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, long connected to Israel’s political elite, has emerged as among the wealthy individuals whose gift-giving to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under review as part of a corruption investigation.

The prime minister is under criminal investigation on suspicion of improperly accepting gifts.

Police are looking into whether Milchan provided Netanyahu with a steady supply of expensive Cuban cigars going back several years, according to reports this week in Haaretz newspaper and Israel’s Channel 2 News Television.

The cumulative value of Milchan’s cigar gifts to Netanyahu was estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of Israeli shekels, according to the reports. Milchan also reportedly provided bottles of Champagne for Netanyahu’s wife, Sara.

