Interstate 15 Shut Down Near Nevada State Line After Motorist Shoots at Officers

Authorities shut down Interstate 15 in both directions near the California-Nevada border during a standoff with a motorist who fired at officers and then disappeared Friday morning.

It was unclear when the major travel route between Southern California and Las Vegas would be reopened.

A pursuit began at 2:18 a.m. when a California Highway Patrol officer tried to stop a motorist driving at excessive speeds north of Baker, said Officer Adam Carmichall, CHP spokesman in Bakersfield.

During the pursuit, at least one shot was fired at a patrol vehicle, he said.

Click here to read the full story on the LATime.com.