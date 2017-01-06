Los Angeles Among the Worst Cities for Bedbug Infestations, New Study Finds

Los Angeles ranks among the top 10 worst cities in America for bedbug infestations, according to a newly released study by pest control company Orkin.

Although L.A. slid four sports from last year, it still came in at No. 6 on Orkin’s annual list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in the U.S.

Baltimore topped this year’s list, rising 9 spots from a year ago. It was followed by Washington D.C., Chicago, New York City and Columbus, Ohio.

The Bay Area, including the cities of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, was ranked No. 10.

“We have more people affected by bedbugs in the United States now than ever before,” Orkin Entomologist and Director of Technical Services Ron Harrison said in the release. “They were virtually unheard of in the U.S. 10 years ago.”

Nearly all pest control professionals — about 99.6 percent — have treated begbugs at some point in the country within the past five year, a figure that is up from five, 10 and 15 years ago, according to a 2015 survey released by the National Pest Management Association.

Orkin bases its ranking on bedbug treatments that it performs for both residences and commercial buildings in metro areas between Dec. 1, 2015, and Nov. 30, 2016.

The list was released Tuesday.